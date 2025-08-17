Another 609 individuals nabbed during special island-wide police raids

August 17, 2025   12:29 pm

A total of 609 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (16).

As part of the operation, 26,607 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 21 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 439 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 74 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 115 reckless drivers and 3,539 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

