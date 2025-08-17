Deputy Minister of Defence visits USS Santa Barbara

Deputy Minister of Defence visits USS Santa Barbara

August 17, 2025   12:51 pm

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) visited the USS Santa Barbara (LCS), an Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship of the United States Navy, currently docked at the Port of Colombo, on Saturday (Aug 16).

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) and Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda also joined the Deputy Minister on this occasion, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The group was received by U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and U.S. Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House, reflecting the close and cooperative ties between the two nations.

The visit served to explore future avenues for collaboration in maritime security, regional stability and technical exchanges between the defence establishments of Sri Lanka and the United States. 

During the visit, Commanding Officer of the USS Santa Barbara, Commander Adam J. Ochs, provided a comprehensive briefing on the ship’s advanced capabilities and modular mission systems, the statement added.

The visit marks the USS Santa Barbara’s first port call to Colombo, underscoring the strength of the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership and shared commitment to a secure, prosperous and free Indo-Pacific.

 

