Pension scheme for fishermen to be reintroduced next month

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board states that the fishermen’s pension scheme is expected to be reintroduced starting next month.

Chairman of the Board Premasiri Jasinghe Arachchi said that awareness programmes are currently underway to identify eligible individuals for the scheme.

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, has planned to relaunch this initiative.

The Chairman further stated that around 60,000 fishermen were benefiting from the previous pension scheme at the time it was discontinued.

Under this scheme, a compensation of Rs. 1.2 million is offered in the event of sudden death, for an annual premium of Rs. 2,000.

Additionally, compensation will be paid in cases of total or partial disability. Provisions have been made for swift compensation payments in the event of serious injuries as a result of an accident.