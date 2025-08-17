Galu Kumari Train Derailment: One railway track reopened for limited operations

The Department of Railways states that restoration work is still underway on the ‘Galu Kumari’ express train, which derailed near the Ginthota Railway Station yesterday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. yesterday when the train, traveling from Maradana to Beliatta, derailed near Ginthota.

The derailment caused serious damage to the railway line, including approximately 250 concrete sleepers and parts of the tracks.

As a result, the Department of Railways limited train operations on the coastal line up to the Ambalangoda Railway Station.

Restoration work on the damaged section began last night, and by around 11:00 a.m. today (17), one railway track was reopened for limited train operations.

The Department further stated that steps are being taken to complete repairs and fully reopen the line for regular train services as soon as possible.