US-India trade talks scheduled for August called off, source says

US-India trade talks scheduled for August called off, source says

August 17, 2025   01:56 pm

A planned visit by U.S. trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been called off, a source said, delaying talks on a proposed trade agreement and dashing hopes of relief from additional U.S. tariffs on Indian goods from August 27.

The current round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement is now likely to be deferred to another date that has yet to be decided, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The U.S. embassy in New Delhi said it has no additional information on the trade and tariff talks, which are being handled by the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

India’s trade ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comments.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nations.

The new import tax, which will come into effect from August 27, will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50% - among the highest levied on any U.S. trading partner.

Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India’s vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

India’s Foreign Ministry has said the country is being unfairly singled out for buying Russian oil while the United States and European Union continue to purchase goods from Russia.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin