Tourist arrivals in August top 99,000

Tourist arrivals in August top 99,000

August 17, 2025   02:11 pm

A total of 99,406 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in August, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 19,572 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 19.7%. Furthermore, 10,970 persons from the United Kingdom, 7,641 from Italy, 6,870 from France and 6,762 Chinese nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of August.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,467,694 with the release of the latest figures for August.

Among them, 268,694 individuals are from India, 142,347 from the UK and 117,322 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin