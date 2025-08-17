Tourist arrivals in August top 99,000

A total of 99,406 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in August, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 19,572 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 19.7%. Furthermore, 10,970 persons from the United Kingdom, 7,641 from Italy, 6,870 from France and 6,762 Chinese nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of August.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,467,694 with the release of the latest figures for August.

Among them, 268,694 individuals are from India, 142,347 from the UK and 117,322 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.