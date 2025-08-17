46-year-old attacked to death over personal dispute

A person has been attacked to death with a sharp weapon and clubs in the Dunagaha area of Divulapitiya.

Police said the attack was carried out by three individuals over a personal dispute.

The victim, who sustained critical injuries in the incident, was initially admitted to the Divulapitiya Hospital and then transferred to the District General Hospital in Gampaha, where he had succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased is a 46-year-old resident of the Madampella area.

Divulapitiya Police have deployed a team to arrest the three suspects and are conducting further investigations into the incident.