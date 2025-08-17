53-year-old killed in wild elephant attack in Ambanpola

An individual has died after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Ambanpola area.

The victim, who sustained critical injuries in the elephant attack, was hospitalized and reportedly succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased was a 53-year-old resident of the Ambanpola area.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the person was attacked by the wild elephant while trying to drive it away from his land.

Ambanpola Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.