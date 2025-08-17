Govt urges calm as investigations continue into Mullaitivu incident

Govt urges calm as investigations continue into Mullaitivu incident

August 17, 2025   06:07 pm

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa urged the people of the North and East to avoid being misled by false information and distortions aimed at undermining the government and the country’s security forces.

A ‘hartal’ has been planned for tomorrow (18) in the North and East in protest, and demanding justice and accountability over the recent death of a 32-year-old in Mullaitivu, who had allegedly attempted to forcibly enter a military camp, slated for evacuation, that belongs to the 12th Battalion of the Sinha Regiment, located at Shivanagar in Mullaitivu.

Commenting further on this matter, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa added, “Investigations are underway into this. Three members of the army have already been arrested and handed over to the court.”

He charged that it appears certain political groups are attempting to create unrest among the people of the North and East by “distorting the facts of this incident and spreading false information.”

Furthermore, he emphasized that the people of the country should understand the facts and act in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has said that it stands in full solidarity with the ‘hartal’ announced by the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) on Monday (18), as a peaceful protest demanding justice and accountability over the recent death of a 32-year-old in Mullaitivu.

Issuing a statement yesterday, SLMC Secretary MP Nizam Kariapper called upon Muslims across the North and East to join this collective stand by closing their shops and businesses at least during the morning hours of Monday (18).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm