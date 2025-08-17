Govt urges calm as investigations continue into Mullaitivu incident

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa urged the people of the North and East to avoid being misled by false information and distortions aimed at undermining the government and the country’s security forces.

A ‘hartal’ has been planned for tomorrow (18) in the North and East in protest, and demanding justice and accountability over the recent death of a 32-year-old in Mullaitivu, who had allegedly attempted to forcibly enter a military camp, slated for evacuation, that belongs to the 12th Battalion of the Sinha Regiment, located at Shivanagar in Mullaitivu.

Commenting further on this matter, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa added, “Investigations are underway into this. Three members of the army have already been arrested and handed over to the court.”

He charged that it appears certain political groups are attempting to create unrest among the people of the North and East by “distorting the facts of this incident and spreading false information.”

Furthermore, he emphasized that the people of the country should understand the facts and act in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has said that it stands in full solidarity with the ‘hartal’ announced by the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) on Monday (18), as a peaceful protest demanding justice and accountability over the recent death of a 32-year-old in Mullaitivu.

Issuing a statement yesterday, SLMC Secretary MP Nizam Kariapper called upon Muslims across the North and East to join this collective stand by closing their shops and businesses at least during the morning hours of Monday (18).