Another workshop in a series of special seminars planned for government executive officers on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to turn the public service into an effective and efficient service was held at Temple Trees on Saturday (16).

Organised by the Ministry of Digital Economy, with the support of the Presidential Secretariat, under the theme ‘AI for Transforming Public Service’, the workshop brought together executive officers from ten Ministries, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The session was designed with key objectives: raising awareness and preparing government officials as an initial step in the state’s digitalisation agenda, as well as fostering a positive attitude towards AI within the public service.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake emphasised that the government is taking necessary steps towards digital transformation and that the public service must be ready for this shift.

He further highlighted that by leveraging AI, the efficiency of public services could be enhanced, enabling better service delivery to the people, the PMD added.

Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, delivered the keynote address at the workshop. Resource contributions were made by officials from the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), including its board members Mr. Harsha Purasinghe and Mr. Samisa Abeysinghe.

Among the participants were Secretary to the Minister of Labour, S.M.Piyatissa including executive officers from Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing, Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure and the Ministry of Labour.

--PMD