Two dead, over 10 injured in fatal accident in Omanthai

At least two persons have reportedly died and more than 10 others have sustained injuries in a fatal accident that occurred this evening (17) in the Omanthai area on the A-9 road, police said.

The victims of the accident were a group of relatives from the Vishwamadhu area.

According to the police, they had been returning home after attending a funeral in Kandy when they had met with the tragic accident.

The SUV they were traveling in had reportedly overturned near a filling station near the Omanthai Police Station. As a result, several of its passengers were thrown out of the vehicle and had collided with an oncoming lorry.

Reportedly a total of 15 persons were traveling in the SUV at the time of the accident.

A 33-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man have died on the spot while the remaining injured have been admitted to the District General Hospital in Vavuniya for further treatment.

It is reported that three of the injured persons are in critical condition.