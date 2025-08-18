Provincial Council Elections likely in first half of 2026 - Minister Bimal

Minister Bimal Rathnayake revealed that constitutional reforms will be introduced following the conducting of the Provincial Council Elections.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Kilinochchi yesterday (17), the Minister said the PC polls are expected to be held within the first six months of next year, once the existing legal issues are resolved.

“We held elections in 2025, and another in November 2024. Our aim is to conduct the Provincial Council Elections within the first half of next year. At present, there are legal obstacles, but we are working to address them,” he explained.

The Minister added that the government has already taken a policy decision to introduce a new Constitution, but emphasized that it will be a comprehensive process.

“Our priority is to hold the Provincial Council Elections before moving forward with constitutional reforms. Once the elections are completed, we will begin a broader political program on constitutional changes,” he said.