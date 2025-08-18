Man drowns while fishing in a lake in Sevanagala

A 42-year-old man has tragically drowned and died in the Haburugala Bodhiraja Lake, in Sevanagala.

The deceased, a resident of the Mahagama Colony in Sevanagala, is reported to have fallen into a pit and drowned while fishing with another individual in the lake.

The corpse has been placed at the morgue of the District General Hospital in Embilipitiya.

Sevanagala Police have commenced further investigations into the incident.