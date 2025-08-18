Another 641 persons arrested in special island-wide police raids

Another 641 persons arrested in special island-wide police raids

August 18, 2025   11:12 am

A total of 641 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (17), the Police Media Division said.

As part of the operation, 25,303 persons were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division noted.

Police have identified 19 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 431 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 73 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 19 reckless drivers and 3,580 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)