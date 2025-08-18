CEB records over Rs. 5 bln profit in 2025 second quarter

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has reported a profit of Rs. 5.31 billion for the financial quarter ending on June 30, 2025.

This marks a significant turnaround compared to the Rs. 18.47 billion in losses recorded in the previous quarter, which ended on March 31, 2025.

Analysts attribute the CEB’s return to profitability to the electricity tariff revision implemented in June 2025.

However, the latest figure reflects an 85% decline compared to the Rs. 34.53 billion profit reported in the same quarter of 2024.

After the incumbent government came to power, electricity tariffs were reduced by around 20% in January 2025, a move that contributed heavily to the losses reported in the first quarter.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has consistently stressed the importance of restoring cost-reflective electricity pricing as a prerequisite for Sri Lanka to secure the next tranche of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

In line with this requirement, the government had adjusted electricity tariffs in June 2025.