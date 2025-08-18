CEB records over Rs. 5 bln profit in 2025 second quarter

CEB records over Rs. 5 bln profit in 2025 second quarter

August 18, 2025   11:15 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has reported a profit of Rs. 5.31 billion for the financial quarter ending on June 30, 2025.

This marks a significant turnaround compared to the Rs. 18.47 billion in losses recorded in the previous quarter, which ended on March 31, 2025. 

Analysts attribute the CEB’s return to profitability to the electricity tariff revision implemented in June 2025.

However, the latest figure reflects an 85% decline compared to the Rs. 34.53 billion profit reported in the same quarter of 2024.

After the incumbent government came to power, electricity tariffs were reduced by around 20% in January 2025, a move that contributed heavily to the losses reported in the first quarter.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has consistently stressed the importance of restoring cost-reflective electricity pricing as a prerequisite for Sri Lanka to secure the next tranche of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF). 

In line with this requirement, the government had adjusted electricity tariffs in June 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)