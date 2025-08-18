Okkampitiya OICs bail application rejected

August 18, 2025   11:50 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected the bail application filed by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Okkampitiya Police, who was arrested in connection with soliciting a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from a businessman.

The complaint was heard today before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali, and the attorney representing the suspect stated that his client’s daughter is sitting for the 2025 GCE Advanced Level (A/L) examination and therefore requested that the suspect be released on bail as a special consideration.

Meanwhile, the officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) opposed the bail request, stating that investigations into the suspect are ongoing.

After considering the facts presented by both parties, the Colombo Chief Magistrate rejected the bail application and ordered that he be further remanded until August 25.

