Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK

A ‘hartal’ called in the Northern and Eastern Provinces, demanding justice for the recent death of a 32-year-old man in Mullaitivu and based on several other demands, has reportedly been unsuccessful.

Although several political groups, including the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), had called for the hartal, our correspondent reported that government institutions and schools in the Northern Province were functioning as usual.

While some trade associations had expressed support for the hartal, a number of other trade associations issued statements saying they would not support it.

Meanwhile, in certain areas of the Batticaloa District today (18), many business establishments, public markets, private institutions, and other places were reportedly closed.

Although this caused some disruption to daily life, transportation services were reported to be operating as normal.

Shops in Muslim-majority areas remained open as usual, while in Tamil-majority areas of the district — including Batticaloa, Chenkaladi, Arayampathy, Valaichchenai, and Kokkadichcholai — all shops were observed to be closed, according to our correspondent.

Security has been tightened with the deployment of military and police forces in towns affected by the hartal.