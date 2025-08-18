Firearms found in roadside at Kaduwela are fake Police confirm
August 18, 2025 02:08 pm
Police have stated that the firearms discovered inside a bag abandoned on the roadside in Thunadahena, Korathota, Kaduwela were not real guns.
The contents of the bag, which included three T-56 assault rifles and five browning-type pistols were confirmed to be fake.
However, authorities verified that the T-56 rifle magazine found alongside them is genuine.
The discovery was made earlier today (18) and the weapons were handed over to the Nawagamuwa Police.