Airports & Aviation Services company records 78% growth in operational profit in H1 2025

Airports & Aviation Services company records 78% growth in operational profit in H1 2025

August 18, 2025   02:44 pm

The operational profit of the Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited has increased by 78% in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the first six months of 2024, the company recorded an operational profit of Rs. 9,049 million, whereas in the same period of 2025, the profit rose to Rs. 16,133 million, according to the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation.

The Ministry stated that a total of 32,423 flights were handled during the first half of 2025.

With the upcoming tourist season, the Ministry said the Airport and Aviation Authority expects a significant increase in these numbers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)