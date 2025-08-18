Airports & Aviation Services company records 78% growth in operational profit in H1 2025

The operational profit of the Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited has increased by 78% in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the first six months of 2024, the company recorded an operational profit of Rs. 9,049 million, whereas in the same period of 2025, the profit rose to Rs. 16,133 million, according to the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation.

The Ministry stated that a total of 32,423 flights were handled during the first half of 2025.

With the upcoming tourist season, the Ministry said the Airport and Aviation Authority expects a significant increase in these numbers.