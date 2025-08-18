Rajitha Senaratne files motion requesting temporarily suspension of arrest warrant Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has filed a motion before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, seeking a temporary suspension of the warrant issued for his arrest in connection with an investigation conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).



The motion was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga today (18).



However, the Chief Magistrate noted that such a request can only be considered when the Bribery Commission, the complainant in the case, appears in court.



Accordingly, the court did not issue any order regarding Senaratne’s request.

