Hartal called by ITAK a resounding success, Shanakiyan says

The hartal called by the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) in the Northern and Eastern Provinces, was a resounding success, according to Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam.

MP Rasamanickam confirmed that they decided to end the hartal campaign at noon today (18), following assurances given by the Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The Parliamentarian claimed that following yesterday’s press briefing by the Cabinet Spokesperson, and based on assurances given regarding the investigation and steps being taken towards the removal of army camps in the North and East, they decided to conclude the protest at noon.

Meanwhile, MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam. also condemn the actions of members of the National People’s Power in the Northern and Eastern Provinces who have reportedly threatened shop owners to keep their businesses open or face legal consequences.

Such intimidation is a clear violation of the people’s democratic right to protest, the Parliamentarian added.

A ‘hartal’ was called in the Northern and Eastern Provinces, demanding justice for the recent death of a 32-year-old man in Mullaitivu and based on several other demands.

Although several political groups, including the ITAK, had called for the hartal, our correspondent reported that government institutions and schools in the Northern Province functioned as usual.

While some trade associations had expressed support for the hartal, a number of other trade associations issued statements saying they would not support it.

Meanwhile, in certain areas of the Batticaloa District today (18), many business establishments, public markets, private institutions, and other places remained closed.

Although this caused some disruption to daily life, transportation services were reported to be operating as normal.

Shops in Muslim-majority areas remained open as usual, while in Tamil-majority areas of the district — including Batticaloa, Chenkaladi, Arayampathy, Valaichchenai, and Kokkadichcholai — all shops were closed, according to our correspondent.

Security has been tightened with the deployment of military and police forces in towns affected by the hartal.