Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1.5 million in 2025

August 18, 2025   03:03 pm

The number of tourists who have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year has exceeded the 1.5 million mark, according to Minister of Tourism Vijitha Herath.

A total of 1,500,656 tourists visited Sri Lanka as of 3:00 p.m. today (18), the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) data shows.

The SLTDA added that a total of 132,368 foreign nationals entered Sri Lanka in the month of August.

According to latest SLTDA figures, the highest number of tourists have arrived from India which totals to nearly 300,000.

Furthermore, more 100,000 visitors have arrived from both the United Kingdom and Russia in 2025.

