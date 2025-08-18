Arrest warrant issued for former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Thusitha Halloluwa, the former Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), said Ada Derana reporter.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena issued the order after considering the facts presented by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The CCD is currently investigating the recent shooting incident involving Halloluwa’s vehicle in Narahenpita.

Accordingly, the warrant was issued following a request made by the police in connection with the ongoing inquiry.