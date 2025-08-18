Naked body found in paddy field in Badulla

Police say the naked body of an elderly man who died under mysterious circumstances was found in a paddy field adjacent to the Kailagoda Elders’ Home in Badulla this morning (18).

The owner of the paddy field had visited the field after four days and had noticed the corpse during that visit, and had later informed police.

Following this, officers of the Badulla Police had commenced investigations into the incident.

Police suspect that the deceased was about 65 years of age.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Badulla Police to ascertain the cause of death.