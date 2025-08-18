Court orders police to report on progress into Kotahena schoolgirl suicide incident

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court was informed today that police are continuing investigations into the alleged sexual abuse of a schoolgirl who died by suicide after jumping from a high-rise building in Kotahena, Colombo.

The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Colombo North Division of the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women, which is handling the case, told the court that CCTV footage connected to the incident is being examined.

The footage has been forwarded to the University of Moratuwa for examination, and reports are still pending.

Police further informed court that several statements are scheduled to be recorded and that medical reports pertaining to the incident have already been submitted.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the progress of the investigation be presented to court on September 29.