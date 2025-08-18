Entry to BIA Departure Lobby restricted at peak hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
File Photo.

Entry to BIA Departure Lobby restricted at peak hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

August 18, 2025   04:39 pm

Visitor entry tickets to the Departure Lobby of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) will not be issued during peak hours of Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited has announced.

Accordingly, entry to the lobby will not be permitted for visitors from 10:00 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 

The Airport and Aviation Services company noted that the decision was taken in order to manage the congestion at the airport and to enhance the experience of travelers.

