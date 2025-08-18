ASPI closes at new all-time high today

August 18, 2025   04:43 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) closed at an all-time high after gaining over 252.16 points today.

Accordingly, the ASPI rose by 252.16 points or 1.25% to close at 20,470.52 points, surpassing the previous high of 20,218.36 points recorded on August 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index moved up by 102.62 points to close at 5,997.46 points.

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs. 7.74 billion.

