Two more petitions filed challenging bill to revoke privileges of former Presidents

Two more petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the bill presented in Parliament by the government to revoke the privileges of former Presidents, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The petitions were filed by two individuals from Veyangoda and Pannipitiya. The Attorney General has been named as the respondent in both cases.

The petitioners argue that Clauses 1 to 4 of the proposed bill violate the doctrine of separation of powers, which is guaranteed by the Constitution of Sri Lanka. They also claim that several provisions of the bill undermine the sovereignty of the people and the independence guaranteed under the Constitution.

They further state that, taken as a whole, the bill infringes upon fundamental constitutional principles, and violates Articles 1, 3, 4, and 12(1) of the Constitution, including the fundamental rights of individuals.

Accordingly, the petitioners request that the Supreme Court issue an order stating that the relevant clauses of the bill cannot be passed in Parliament unless it is approved by a two-thirds majority in Parliament and subsequently endorsed by the people through a referendum.

Earlier, Renuka Perera, the Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), also filed a petition challenging the same bill.

The Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill, which seeks to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act, was presented to Parliament by the Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara on August 7.

On July 31, the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill was gazetted. The bill was drafted to revoke special privileges extended to former Presidents and their widows.

Earlier in July, the Cabinet of Minister also granted approval to the proposal to gazette and present in Parliament the draft bill formulated to amend the Presidents Entitlements Act (No. 4 of 1986).