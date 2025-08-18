Sri Lanka has reduced its food insecurity rate from 24% to 16%, according to Philip Ward, the newly appointed representative and the Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sri Lanka.

He shared this development during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, after formally presenting his credentials today (18).

During the discussion held at the Ministry, Minister Herath highlighted Sri Lanka’s key national priorities outlined in the National Development Policy, focusing particularly on poverty reduction, ensuring food security, and strengthening social protection systems for vulnerable communities.

He further emphasized the government’s commitment to work closely with the WFP to promote sustainable development and improve the overall well-being of the country’s population.

In response, Philip Ward confirmed that the WFP is committed to continuing its support for Sri Lanka by aligning its projects with the country’s national priorities.