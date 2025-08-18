Sri Lankas food insecurity drops from 24% to 16%  World Food Programme

Sri Lankas food insecurity drops from 24% to 16%  World Food Programme

August 18, 2025   05:55 pm

Sri Lanka has reduced its food insecurity rate from 24% to 16%, according to Philip Ward, the newly appointed representative and the Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sri Lanka.

He shared this development during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, after formally presenting his credentials today (18).

During the discussion held at the Ministry, Minister Herath highlighted Sri Lanka’s key national priorities outlined in the National Development Policy, focusing particularly on poverty reduction, ensuring food security, and strengthening social protection systems for vulnerable communities.

He further emphasized the government’s commitment to work closely with the WFP to promote sustainable development and improve the overall well-being of the country’s population.

In response, Philip Ward confirmed that the WFP is committed to continuing its support for Sri Lanka by aligning its projects with the country’s national priorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)