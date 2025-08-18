Complaint filed with Bribery Commission against Energy Minister

A complaint has been filed with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody, alleging involvement in corrupt activities.

The complaint was lodged by Sanka Chandima Abeywardena, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Haritha Sangvidhanaya (Green Organisation).

According to the complaint, the Minister is accused of causing financial losses to the government during his tenure at the Fertilizer Corporation by being involved in a corrupt tender transaction.

The complaint also highlights other decisions made by him while serving as a Cabinet Minister, which allegedly resulted in further financial loss to the state.

Sanka Chandima Abeywardena stated that all relevant documents and evidence have been handed over to the Bribery Commission.

He further demanded that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake take immediate action by removing Minister Jayakody from his position.

In a statement to media, Abeywardena added:

“When someone deeply corrupt is given a ministerial post, aren’t issues like this inevitable? Doesn’t the President bear responsibility for this? The President must act immediately, cancel all these corrupt deals, and remove him from office.”