Complaint filed with Bribery Commission against Energy Minister

Complaint filed with Bribery Commission against Energy Minister

August 18, 2025   06:55 pm

A complaint has been filed with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody, alleging involvement in corrupt activities.

The complaint was lodged by Sanka Chandima Abeywardena, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Haritha Sangvidhanaya (Green Organisation).

According to the complaint, the Minister is accused of causing financial losses to the government during his tenure at the Fertilizer Corporation by being involved in a corrupt tender transaction.

The complaint also highlights other decisions made by him while serving as a Cabinet Minister, which allegedly resulted in further financial loss to the state.

Sanka Chandima Abeywardena stated that all relevant documents and evidence have been handed over to the Bribery Commission.

He further demanded that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake take immediate action by removing Minister Jayakody from his position.

In a statement to media, Abeywardena added:

“When someone deeply corrupt is given a ministerial post, aren’t issues like this inevitable? Doesn’t the President bear responsibility for this? The President must act immediately, cancel all these corrupt deals, and remove him from office.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

Major criminals hiding abroad will be brought to justice with international cooperation - IGP (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)