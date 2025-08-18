Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions

August 18, 2025   07:16 pm

Postal trade unions have declared that they will continue their strike until all their demands are fulfilled.

The unions began the strike last afternoon (17), citing 19 unresolved demands, and have claimed that no discussions have yet been initiated by authorities regarding their issues.

Due to the strike, postal operations across the island have been severely affected, with services in many post offices coming to a standstill.

Chinthaka Bandara, the co- convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front stated that they are prepared to continue the strike action until satisfactory solutions are provided.

