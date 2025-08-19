January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Ada Derana report prompts Port City Economic Commission to take action against two APs
- Warrant issued for the arrest of ex-MP Athuraliye Rathana Thero
- Spain, Portugal order mass evacuation of residents as wildfires rage
- Complaint filed with Bribery Commission against Energy Minister
- Strike will continue until demands are met Postal Trade Unions