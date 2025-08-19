Second reading of Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in Parliament today

The Second Reading of the Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill is scheduled to take place in Parliament today (19).

The draft bill to establish a Gambling Regulatory Authority was gazetted under the directives of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in May.

The Bill has been drafted to grant provisions for the establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority, to repeal the Horse Racing Betting Ordinance, the Gambling Ordinance, and the Casino Ordinance, and to make provisions for related matters.

Once passed in Parliament, the draft bill will come into effect as the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority will be established as an independent body with a broad and comprehensive mandate. It will be tasked with implementing several key proposals, including the collection of gambling-related revenue, ensuring transparency and good governance in gambling operations, and preventing illegal gambling activities.

The Bill to establish the Gambling Regulatory Authority was also approved by the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

Meanwhile, Parliament is scheduled to convene at 9:30 a.m. today.