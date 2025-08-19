Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa arrested

Thusitha Halloluwa, the Former Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), who was evading court, has been arrested early this morning (19), Police stated.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (18), issued a warrant for the arrest of Thusitha Halloluwa.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena issued the order after considering the facts presented by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The CCD is currently investigating the recent shooting incident involving the vehicle of Halloluwa in Narahenpita.

Accordingly, the warrant was issued following a request made by police in connection with the ongoing inquiry.