The United Postal Trade Union Front states that the island-wide strike launched by postal workers will continue today (19) as well.

Chinthaka Bandara, the co-convener of the Front said that the strike, which began on August 17 based on 19 demands, is progressing successfully.

He added that the strike will continue until proper solutions are provided for their demands, and that arrangements are being made to hand over a memo to the President today regarding their grievances.

However, Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara commenting on the strike claimed that most of the demands made by the postal workers have already been addressed.

He further said that postal unions are being requested to call off the strike and resolve the issues through discussions.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers is engaged in a protest opposite the Presidential Secretariat.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the protesting teachers have remained in front of the Presidential Secretariat since last morning and continued their protest into the night.

Indika Abeysinghe, the convener of the United Teachers and Parents Organization stated that the protest is being held against the government’s decision to abolish the existing circular that allowed their children to be enrolled in schools—starting from this year.