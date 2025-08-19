Sri Lanka among top 10 source countries for foreign tourist arrivals in India

Sri Lanka among top 10 source countries for foreign tourist arrivals in India

August 19, 2025   09:14 am

Sri Lanka, the United States, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada were among the top 10 source countries for foreign tourist arrivals in India in the past five years, according to data shared by the Indian government.

The Indian Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response to queries related to tourist arrivals in the Lok Sabha, the PTI reported.

The FTA figures stood at 9.95 million for 2024, as per the government data.

The minister was asked details related to foreign tourist arrivals recorded in the country during the last five years, and whether India’s tourism sector has seen a significant recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, with international tourist arrivals exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization, International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs) has two components, namely Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and Arrivals of Non-Resident Nationals.

The minister was also asked details about the top ten source markets for FTAs in India during the last five years.

Shekhawat, in his response, shared tabulated data of top 10 source countries for FTAs during the last five years (2020-2024).

The top 10 countries for FTAs in India during this period are the US, Bangladesh, the UK, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Germany, France and Singapore, according to the data.

In 2020 and 2023, Bangladesh was the top source market for FTAs in India, while for 2021, 2022 and 2024, the US occupied the top slot.

The other three countries which figured in the top five source countries for FTAs India are — the UK, Australia and Canada.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)