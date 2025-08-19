Man killed in Kalpitiya after two groups clash over personal dispute

August 19, 2025   09:17 am

A 37-year-old individual has died following a clash between two groups in Kalpitiya last night (18), police stated.

According to preliminary police inquiries, it has been confirmed that two groups consisting of five individuals including the deceased had clashed over a personal dispute.

The 37-year-old resident of Kalpitiya, who was injured in the incident had succumbed to his injuries on admission to the Kalpitiya Base Hospital.

The corpse has been placed at the morgue of the Chilaw District General Hospital.

A suspect has been arrested over the incident while the Kalpitiya Police have launched further investigations to arrest the remaining suspects.

