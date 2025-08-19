26,000 individuals inspected during special police operation

August 19, 2025   09:40 am

A total of 748 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (18).

As part of the operation, 26,560 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 18 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 528 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 64 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 26 reckless drivers and 3,675 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

