Speaker says decision on no-confidence motion against Deputy Defence Minister will be announced later

August 19, 2025   09:56 am

Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne today (19) confirmed in Parliament that he has received a motion of no confidence against Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), which is signed by 31 opposition Members of Parliament.

The Speaker informed the house that he will announce his decision in due course regarding the motion submitted by the opposition.

Parliament proceedings commenced at 9:30 a.m. today, during which the Speaker stated that the no-confidence motion was submitted to him on August 12, bearing the signatures of 31 opposition MPs including Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

Accordingly, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne said he will study the contents of the said no-confidence motion and inform the house in due course about the actions to be taken in this regard.

