Interviews begin to register new political parties, 47 shortlisted

Interviews begin to register new political parties, 47 shortlisted

August 19, 2025   10:43 am

The National Election Commission (EC) states that interviews for new political parties applying for registration for the year 2025 have commenced.

Commissioner-General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that 47 political parties have been selected for preliminary interviews.

Applications for registering political parties for this year were called in February, during which a total of 83 applications were submitted.

Out of these 83 applications, 36 were rejected due to failure to meet the basic requirements, according to Commissioner-General Ratnayake.

Accordingly, preliminary interviews are currently being conducted for the remaining 47 applications.

Political parties selected from these initial interviews will be invited to a second round of interviews.

Following the second round, those parties that qualify will be officially registered as new political parties for the year 2025, the Election Commission confirmed.

At present, there are 86 recognized political parties in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Welfare of estate workers a top priority for 'Sarvajana Balaya' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)