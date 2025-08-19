Acting Director of Police Cultural Division arrested on bribery charges further remanded

The Acting Director of the Police Cultural Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sathish Gamage, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has been further remanded, until September 2.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga after considering the facts presented by officers of the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

According to the Bribery Commission, the suspect, during his tenure as the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Galle and Embilipitiya Police Divisions, had allegedly opened three bank accounts in private banks under another person’s name.

It is alleged that he had received approximately Rs. 14 million as bribes from organized criminals, individuals seeking police services and other offenders, which were deposited into those accounts.

Accordingly, he was arrested under charges of accepting bribes and money laundering and was produced before court.