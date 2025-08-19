Speaker endorses certificate on Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has endorsed the certificate on the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

The Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament on August 6.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill will come into force as the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Act, No. 14 of 2025, the Department of Communication of Parliament said.

Through the Act, provisions have been made for the preparation of the “National Electricity Policy as part of the National Policy on Energy” in place of the “National Electricity Advisory Council.” Furthermore, the term “Wholesale Electricity Market” is substituted with “National Electricity Market,” with the principal objectives of ensuring a continuous, efficient and affordable electricity supply, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting renewable energy.

The Third Reading of the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament with amendments by a majority of 96 votes on August 6.

The Bill, which was presented in Parliament earlier this year by the government, was also challenged in the Supreme Court following petitions filed by several parties including the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union.