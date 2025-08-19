Former Deputy Director of Prison Hospital further remanded

Former Deputy Director of the Prison Hospital, Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe who was arrested on bribery charges, has been further remanded until August 26, Ada Derana reporter said.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga issued the order after considering the facts presented by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the defense lawyers.

Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe was arrested on August 13 in connection with an incident that took place in 2024, where an inmate was admitted to the Welikada Prison Hospital due to a medical condition.

After receiving in-patient treatment, a bribe of Rs. 1,500,000 was allegedly demanded to allow the inmate to continue staying in the hospital. Of this amount, a sum of Rs. 300,000 was reportedly accepted as a bribe.