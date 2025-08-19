Govt mulls using QR code to disburse fertilizer subsidies to farmers

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a proposal to implement the fertilizer subsidy program for farmers through a digital system.

Accordingly, the government has identified the need to ensure that the subsidy reaches farmers on time and that the financial support is fully utilized for purchasing fertilizer required for their agricultural activities.

In order to facilitate a more streamlined and efficient process of distributing fertilizer to farmers, the use of QR codes or a suitable digital method has been recognized as necessary.

Under this plan, all eligible farmers will be identified by local officials under the Ministry of Agriculture. Fertilizer subsidies will then be provided using a QR-based system or another appropriate digital platform, said Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Accordingly, Cabinet approval has been granted for the integrated proposal submitted by the President and the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands, and Irrigation.