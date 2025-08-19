Cabinet approves financial assistance for youth leaving institutional care

August 19, 2025   01:26 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a joint proposal to provide financial assistance to selected groups of young people based on specified criteria.

It has been planned to implement the concessional financial grant scheme with the involvement of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Department of Probation and Child Protection Services, Provincial Department of Probation and Child Protection Services, Department of Finance Development, District Secretaries, and Divisional Secretaries.

Accordingly, financial support will be extended to:

• To the young women and men with the completion of 18 years who do not have a stable and safe home and are married or expected to be married and have left institutional care within the last 10 years (after 30-06-2015)
 
• Young people over the age of 18 who continue to remain in child development centers due to lack of a proper family background or livelihood (especially young women)
 
A provision of Rs. 1000 million has been allocated in the 2025 budget proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs. 1 million to each selected youth who are socialized and looking forward to marriage from the care of a child development center, so that they can build a stable and safe home in a systematic and orderly manner, according to the statement issued by the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the joint proposal presented by the President, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, together with the Minister of Women and Child Affairs, to provide financial assistance to these identified groups.

