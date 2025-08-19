Govt to seek bids to reopen Elephant Pass  North Saltern under PPP model

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a cabinet paper presented to call for bidders at international level to reopen the Kurunchathivu (Elephant Pass – North) Saltern under a Public – Private Partnership methodology.

Although measures have been taken to call for bids from local investors for inaugurating the production and monitoring activities of the Elephant Pass – North Saltern which had been halted due to the conflict with the LTTE, under the Public – Private Partnership methodology, authorities did not receive adequate interest to materialize the programme, according to Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal furnished by the Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development to call for bids at international level for the reopening of the Kurunchathivu (Elephant Pass – North) Saltern under Public – Private Partnership methodology.