Ten suspects linked to criminal activities arrested with weapons in Gampaha

A group of individuals connected to drug and organized crime networks in the Gampaha District have been arrested along with firearms, police stated.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted based on information received by police.

According to police, 10 suspects were taken into custody during the operation.

Additionally, during separate raids carried out in Parakandeniya, Daluwakotuwa, and Katana, police recovered one repeater-type firearm, one pistol, nine T-56 magazines, 183 rounds of T-56 ammunition, 280 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a sword, and 300 grams of crystal meth (commonly known as “ice”).

Police also seized a motorcycle and a car used by the suspects.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Ganemulla Police.