Ten suspects linked to criminal activities arrested with weapons in Gampaha

Ten suspects linked to criminal activities arrested with weapons in Gampaha

August 19, 2025   02:57 pm

A group of individuals connected to drug and organized crime networks in the Gampaha District have been arrested along with firearms, police stated.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted based on information received by police.

According to police, 10 suspects were taken into custody during the operation.

Additionally, during separate raids carried out in Parakandeniya, Daluwakotuwa, and Katana, police recovered one repeater-type firearm, one pistol, nine T-56 magazines, 183 rounds of T-56 ammunition, 280 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a sword, and 300 grams of crystal meth (commonly known as “ice”).

Police also seized a motorcycle and a car used by the suspects.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Ganemulla Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)