Man injured in Peliyagoda shooting succumbs

An individual who was injured in a shooting incident in Peliyagoda earlier today (19), has succumbed to his injuries.

A shooting was reported along the Gnanarathana Mawatha in Peliyagoda.

According to police, the suspects, who arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire, injuring a trader in the Peliyagoda fish market.

The injured individual was then hospitalized.

The motive behind the shooting has not been ascertained.

Further investigations are underway.