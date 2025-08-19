Man injured in Peliyagoda shooting succumbs
August 19, 2025 03:18 pm
An individual who was injured in a shooting incident in Peliyagoda earlier today (19), has succumbed to his injuries.
A shooting was reported along the Gnanarathana Mawatha in Peliyagoda.
According to police, the suspects, who arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire, injuring a trader in the Peliyagoda fish market.
The injured individual was then hospitalized.
The motive behind the shooting has not been ascertained.
Further investigations are underway.