Postal unions to continue strike action despite successful discussion at Presidential Secretariat

Postal unions have announced that the strike action launched on Sunday (17), will continue despite successful discussions held at the Presidential Secretariat.

This was confirmed by union representatives to media following discussions held with Dharmasiri Gamalath, the Director General of Public Relations at the Presidential Secretariat.

Postal trade unions launched an indefinite strike on Sunday afternoon, based on 19 key demands.

As a result, operations at postal offices across the country have been significantly disrupted.

Following today’s discussions, Niroshan Gorakana, the Post and Telecommunication Officers’ Union (PTOU) stated that they have requested a meeting with the Subject Minister immediately.

He said once a discussion is held with the Minister to discuss their demands, they are prepared to call off the strike.