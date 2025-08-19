S&P SL20 crosses 6,000 for first time ever

August 19, 2025   04:21 pm

The S&P SL20 index of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), which measures the performance of 20 of the largest and most liquid Sri Lankan companies, has crossed the 6,000 points mark for the first time today (19).

Accordingly, the index gained 58.46 points (0.97%) to close at 6,055.92 points, a new all-time high. 

Meanwhile, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) has gained 100.55 points (0.49%) to close at 20,571.07 points, also a new high for the main index. 

Today’s turnover is recorded as over Rs. 10.8 billion.

